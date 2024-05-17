Heavy rain and isolated storms possible throughout Pittsburgh area today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a First Alert Weather Day with heavy rain and even an isolated strong storm possible across the region.

ALERT: Rain today and possible storms. Heavy downpours. Damaging winds possible.

AWARE: Rain and thunderstorms tomorrow.

The biggest threat for today is flash flooding, but damaging winds also can't be ruled out although these won't be widespread storms.

We are being cautious and preparing you if you have plans outdoors to have a backup plan to move things inside quickly. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend will be similar with the best day to be out and about being Sunday. Saturday we also have the chance for heavy rain, especially in the morning and an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

We do dry out a bit through the afternoon with some sunshine but the chance for a spotty shower or storm does stick around through early Sunday morning. Highs again in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday is the best day with some sunshine returning and dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We kick off the work week with quiet conditions, sunny skies and highs right around 80!

