Heat and high temperatures remain in place, storm chances return in Pittsburgh on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Temperatures should return to the 90s today and with that in mind, I have Pittsburgh hitting 92°.

The entire day will be hot and humid.

Temperatures will once again reach into the 90s today KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be in the 80s by 10 a.m. today across the region and I have temperatures just shy of 90 degrees. Skies today should return to partly cloudy after we saw our share of clouds yesterday. The cloud cover kept many places out of the 90s yesterday.

Temperatures today with the heat index included KDKA Weather Center

Severe weather can't be ruled out this afternoon. Storm coverage will not be very high, but any storms that develop will be powerful. Downpours, frequent lightning, and destructive straight-line winds will all be possible this afternoon around any storms that develop.

Where we could potentially see some severe weather today KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, we are now halfway through this current stretch of hot weather with highs in the mid-90s on both Friday and Saturday. There is also a chance for severe weather on Friday with the same concerns happening on Friday that we see today.

Frequent lightning, downpours, and destructive straight-line winds will again all be possible.

I continue to keep the rain chance down for Saturday. While I did bring down Saturday highs, numbers say that Saturday should still be the hottest of the week. I have Saturday's high at 94°.

Yesterday I had Saturday hitting 96° for the high. There is still a solid chance that Saturday will become the hottest day in over 10 years by surpassing 95°, but the chance is lower now than yesterday.

We have First Alert Weather Days in place through Saturday now. I am dropping the First Alert that we previously had on Sunday. I have Sunday highs only hitting 89° now.

We should see rain off and on on Sunday.

7-day forecast: June 20, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

