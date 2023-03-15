Neighbors upset at generations-old Harmar Township business over noise complaints

HARMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - A neighborhood squabble has reached the point of getting the township involved.

Neighbors said they are tired of a business not being neighborly and causing a ruckus. That business said they've been around for generations and have had no issues from neighbors until recently.

This dispute has gotten to the point that at Thursday's board of supervisors meeting in Harmar Township, a petition of 80 signatures will be brought to the board.

A business and a few houses along Guys Run Road are at odds over being neighborly.

"We will work it out, but we cannot stop our business because it's our livelihoods," said Sean Panza, part owner of Panza Supply.

"We've had multiple conversations with them, but all the conversations led to no solutions," said Matthew Schlessman, whose family lives next to the supply company.

According to Schlessman, they are dealing with noise at all hours of the night, and there is constant dust flying up from the supply yard and covering their homes.

"They're running wild. Running recklessly. Running through all the hours of the night banging and clanging," Schlessman said.

Panza said they try to be good neighbors. They do have some orders that need to be filled at night and during the winter, they supply salt to some drivers.

"We take the backup alarms off at night. We can't take the customers' backup alarms off because it's illegal for safety purposes," Panza said.

He said the business has been here for four generations and it's never been a problem with the neighbors. Their business extends up the hill from the supply yard – where some bigger trucks come in and out. Panza said that's part of his business. He feels the neighbors want to shut him down.

"All I'm asking is to be neighborly. I'll work with yinz, but yinz got to work with me. We've been here for four generations and we're not going anywhere," Panza said.

Schlessman said that's not the case at all. They want family-owned businesses to thrive, but he says there is a noise ordinance.

He took that to the township leadership, who he says brushed him off. He went and got 80 signatures about what he feels is an issue.

"We're not trying to shut them down. We just want peace and quiet here within this township and have the township enforce the law equally and fairly," Schlessman said.

KDKA-TV stopped by and try to reach township management today, but no one returned the requests about this situation. The petition is expected to be shown to the council tomorrow.