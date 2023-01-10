Hank Williams Jr. coming to Pittsburgh this summer

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hank Williams Jr. Is coming to Pittsburgh this summer. 

The singer-songwriter will take the stage at the Pavilion at Star Lake on June 10 with special guest Old Crow Medicine. 

The tour kicks off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in May and wraps up in Gilford, New Hampshire at the end of August.  

The tour announcement comes ahead of the June 17 release of William's album "Rich White Honky Blues."  

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a presale on Thursday. 

First published on January 10, 2023 / 1:44 PM

