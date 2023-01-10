Hank Williams Jr. coming to Pittsburgh this summer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hank Williams Jr. Is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.
The singer-songwriter will take the stage at the Pavilion at Star Lake on June 10 with special guest Old Crow Medicine.
The tour kicks off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in May and wraps up in Gilford, New Hampshire at the end of August.
The tour announcement comes ahead of the June 17 release of William's album "Rich White Honky Blues."
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with a presale on Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.