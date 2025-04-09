Ham Quiche with Herb and Asparagus Salad | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is showing us how to use up those Easter dinner leftovers with this quiche recipe!

Ham Quiche with Herb and Asparagus Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingreidents

1 – 10-inch deep-dish pie shell (partially baked – see recipe below)

1 large Vidalia onion, sliced

1 ½ cups diced ham (½ inch dice)

1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

4 eggs

2 cups heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad:

2 bunches asparagus (about 1 pound each), stems trimmed

4 ounces Parmesan, shaved with a peeler

2 handfuls fresh flat-leaf parsley, hand-torn

1 handful fresh mint, hand-torn

1 handful fresh dill, hand-torn

Extra-virgin olive oil

½ lemon, juiced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Pre-bake the pie shell as directed in the attached recipe and cool.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

To make the filling: Heat a skillet over medium-low heat, coat the pan with oil, and add the onions. Slowly cook the onions, stirring, until they caramelize. Add a couple of tablespoons of water to help the onions break down, if needed. Toss in the ham, cook, stirring, for about 10 minutes to get some color on it. Remove from heat.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs until frothy, pour in the cream; season with salt and pepper.

Arrange the caramelized onions and ham over the bottom of the crust, top with the shredded Gruyere cheese and carefully pour in the cream and egg mixture.

Bake the quiche in the oven for about 40 minutes or until the center is set. Transfer to a rack and cool slightly. While the quiche is baking, prepare the salad.

To make the asparagus salad: In a large pot of boiling salted water, blanch the asparagus for 4 minutes, or until they are just crisp-tender. Drain the asparagus, transfer to a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking, and drain well. Slice the asparagus into 1/2-inch pieces and put them in a mixing bowl. Add the Parmesan and herbs, drizzle the herb and asparagus salad with olive oil, a squeeze of lemon juice, season with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine.

To serve:

Cut the quiche into wedges, drizzle with a little olive oil, and a few turns of freshly ground black pepper. Garnish with the asparagus salad on top.

Serves: 8

Pastry:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ sticks (10 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter

½ teaspoons salt

4 tablespoons ice water (or a little more if needed)

Directions:

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade, process the flour with butter and salt until a coarse meal forms. With the machine running, add ice water through the feed tube and process just until a ball of dough forms. Add a little more ice water, if the dough seems too dry.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to a 12-inch round. Fit the dough round into a 9-inch deep pie pan, leaving a 1-inch overhang. Fold the overhang under and flute the edges decoratively.

Freeze the shell for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Line the frozen shell with foil and fill the cavity with uncooked rice. Bake in the middle of the oven for about 20 minutes. Remove the foil with the rice very carefully and then continue to bake the tart shell for another few minutes or until the shell is just starting to dry slightly. Cool on rack and proceed with recipe.

Note: I keep the rice in a plastic container and use again when baking a pie shell "blind"