Halloween Treats: BB & Bur's Trick or Treat Cookies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- BB & Bur helped us bake up some spooky treats for our PTL Halloween Bash! Here's the recipe for their Trick or Treat Cookies.

Trick or Treat Cookies

Ingredients

2 Sticks + 2 Tbsp Unsalted Butter, at room temp

3/4 C Dark Brown Sugar

1 C Granulated Sugar

1 Tbsp Molasses

1 Tbsp Light Corn Syrup

2 Eggs

1 tsp Vanilla

3 1/2 C AP Flour

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Baking Soda

3 C Leftover Halloween Candy, chopped roughly into chocolate chip-sized chunks

Directions

1. Whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt and set aside

2. In a mixer with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter, sugars, molasses & corn syrup on medium high speed until light and fluffy

3. Scrape down the bowl and add the vanilla extract and the eggs one at a time; continue to mix for 3-4 minutes until lighter in color and well mixed

4. Add the flour mixture in 3 installments, scraping down the bowl well between each addition; do not overmix or the cookies will become tough

5. Add the chopped Halloween candy and mix until well incorporated; off the mixer, fold by hand to ensure no lumps

6. Portion to desired size using an ice cream scooper and chill

7. Prior to baking, flatten slightly with the palm of your hand and bake in a 350 degree oven for 12-14 minutes, spinning the pans halfway through the cooking, or until the cookies are browned around the edges and just set

*NOTE: Portioned cookies can be frozen for up to 3 months - just be sure to bring to refrigerator temperature prior to baking.