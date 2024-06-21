Watch CBS News
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler still advises against travel to Turks and Caicos after amendment to firearms law

By Kristine Sorensen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An American who'd been detained in Turks and Caicos was given a suspended sentence and fine on Friday, and may be coming home the same day. Ryan Watson from Oklahoma had four rounds of ammunition in his carry-on bag when he visited the islands for vacation in April.

In May, Bryan Hagerich, a father from western Pennsylvania, saw his kids for the first time in three months after being detained in Turks and Caicos for having ammunition in his luggage. 

The law that kept Hagerich locked up was just amended after pressure from Pittsburgh-area Congressman Guy Reschenthaler and Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who went to the islands with a congressional delegation. The updated law no longer requires a 12 year prison sentence for a firearm-related offense. It's now up to the judge to decide.

However, Reschenthaler, a Republican who represents District 14, told KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen he would still be extremely careful.

"I still would not suggest going to Turks and Caicos for vacation. You have Puerto Rico, you have the U.S. Virgin Islands, for example, so you're staying on American territory," Reschenthaler said. 

"They haven't actually repealed it," he added. "They just said that you're allowed to look at extraordinary circumstances which would allow them to give basically like time served, much is what's happening to the American detainees that are there now.  So I would still use immense caution going to Turks and Caicos, but this is definitely again a step in the right direction," Reschenthaler said. 

One more American is still detained in Turks and Caicos and another is required to return.  Reschenthaler and others are still working to get them released from their sentences as well.

