Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & YiaYia's Ice Ball Cart, dies at age 92

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A legend of the City of Pittsburgh, Gus Kalaris, has died at age 92.

Gus & YiaYia's Ice Ball Cart on the North Side represented the start of summer in Pittsburgh and each summer, Pittsburghers and tourists would flock to get ice balls, popcorn, and other sweet treats.

Earlier this year, the cart opened for a milestone 90th year in Pittsburgh.

Known for its sweet treats and affordable prices, it became a hallmark of the city. In 2022, they did announce an increase in prices, but not by much.

"We went up a quarter on a few things. But for eight years we never raised the price, and people always said, 'why don't you raise the price?' I said, 'well, because it's a family thing.' I mean, you go to the Dairy Queen or ice cream places, you're looking at three, four people going, it's $25," Kalaris said at the time.

The announcement was made on the City of Pittsburgh's social media pages, saying, "Pittsburgh has lost a local legend. For decades Gus Kalaris served up ice balls, popcorn, and smiles at the world-renowned Gus & YiaYia's Cart on the city's North Side. Join us in sending support and condolences to his family and loved ones as they grieve this loss."

The cart had become such a staple of Pittsburgh culture that in 2021, a miniature version of the cart was added to the Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad and Village.

