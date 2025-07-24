City of Pittsburgh honors Gus and Yiayia's with ceremonial street renaming

It's a Pittsburgh summer tradition that's about more than just flavor on ice. Gus and Yiayia's is a legacy on wheels and a taste of childhood for generations of Pittsburghers.

Now, that legacy is officially rooted in Northside history right next to Allegheny Commons Park.

"It's very emotional for me today because it's been so many years," said Christina Avlon, daughter of Gus Kalaris. "My family has been here in the park serving ice balls to hundreds and hundreds of loyal customers."

It's a business and a legacy that began in 1934 and was passed down through generations. What started as a simple summer treat is now permanently honored as a symbol of Pittsburgh.

Gus Kalaris passed away last year at 92. He'd been scooping shaved ice since he was just 8 years old, continuing the family tradition started by his parents. Stella, affectionately known as Yiayia, passed in 2016. Still, their presence lives on in every scoop and every smile.

"What an honor for Gus and his wife Stella," said Mike Spanos, manager of the cart. "They put a lot of dedication into this. They were like parents to a lot of people."

"His ministry was the people," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "His ministry was the ability to talk to people and let people know just how much he cared about them and then give them an ice ball."

The honorary street sign now hangs above the Northside, allowing the community to celebrate a legacy that brought joy with every icy treat.

"I know my parents are looking down today and they're happy," Christina said. "They're so happy this happened."