Watch CBS News
Crime

Gunman found dead after shootout with police, standoff near Ohio State University

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/11)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/11) 03:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found dead after a shootout with police and an hours-long standoff near Ohio State University's campus in Columbus on Sunday. 

The suspect was found dead around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday after a barricade situation that lasted about five hours, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The suspect's identity or cause of death was not released on Sunday. No other injuries were reported.

CBS News affiliate WBNS-TV reported that officers were called to Worthington Street for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8 a.m. on Sunday. The Columbus Dispatch reported that the suspect and police exchanged gunfire before he ran into a home on West Eighth Avenue.

Police and SWAT teams reportedly surrounded the home for hours. The man was later found dead. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.