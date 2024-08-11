Gunman found dead after shootout with police, standoff near Ohio State University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was found dead after a shootout with police and an hours-long standoff near Ohio State University's campus in Columbus on Sunday.

The suspect was found dead around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday after a barricade situation that lasted about five hours, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The suspect's identity or cause of death was not released on Sunday. No other injuries were reported.

CBS News affiliate WBNS-TV reported that officers were called to Worthington Street for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8 a.m. on Sunday. The Columbus Dispatch reported that the suspect and police exchanged gunfire before he ran into a home on West Eighth Avenue.

Police and SWAT teams reportedly surrounded the home for hours. The man was later found dead.