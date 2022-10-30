Gun matching description of weapon tossed from McKees Rocks Bridge found by River Rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- River rescue crews have found a gun matching the description of the weapon tossed from the McKees Rocks Bridge on Friday by one of the teenage suspects charged in a shooting outside of a funeral, Pittsburgh police said.

The River Rescue team was searching the water Sunday with police detectives and fugitive apprehension investigators when they found the firearm around 8:45 a.m., police said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gun matches the description of the firearm in the case.

The gun was thrown from the McKees Rocks Bridge on Friday evening by 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon, police said. On Saturday, investigators charged Nixon and 19-year-old Shawn Davis with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting outside of a church funeral service in Brighton Heights. Six people were injured in the chaos.

Nixon is also facing a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

RELATED STORIES:



The recovered gun had one bullet in the chamber when it was found and was also reported stolen from Shaler Township, police said.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, police stopped Nixon and Davis in the vehicle on the McKees Rocks Bridge.

In court documents, investigators said Nixon ran from the vehicle and threw a firearm into the river and Davis dropped a gun on the roadway.

The investigation remains active, police said.