McKees Rocks Bridge temporarily closed after police say weapon tossed from car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop.
There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."
Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge.
At least one person is in custody, officials said.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
