McKees Rocks Bridge temporarily closed after police say weapon tossed from car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop.

There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."

Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge.

At least one person is in custody, officials said.

