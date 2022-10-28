Watch CBS News
Local News

McKees Rocks Bridge temporarily closed after police say weapon tossed from car

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The McKees Rocks Bridge was temporarily closed after police say a gun was tossed from a car after a traffic stop.

There was a large police presence on the bridge Friday around 6:30 p.m. Police closed the bridge for nearly one hour while they conducted "an investigation."

Police were seen surrounding a car on the bridge. The vehicle was later towed. River rescue crews were called to the area below the bridge. 

At least one person is in custody, officials said.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 6:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.