North Side church shooting leaves Mayor Ed Gainey emotional: 'They shot up the sanctuary today'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey made an impassioned plea to the community Friday, following a shooting during a funeral outside of a Brighton Heights church that left six people injured.

Just down the street from the crime scene at Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road, Mayor Gainey, City Councilman Bobby Wilson and law enforcement officials addressed the media. They called for anyone in the community with information on the shooting to get in touch with police or public officials.

"This should have never taken place today," Mayor Gainey said.

He said for healing to take place, the community needs to come together and look out for one another.

"I know it's tough right now," he said. "I know that there's a lot of families and friends who are hurt right now, and I know a lot of them feel like they should do something, so I want to do something with you. I want you to call and tell us what you know. I need you to speak up and say something. They shot up the sanctuary today."

The shooting took place during a funeral service for 20-year-old John Hornezes Jr., who was shot and killed during another mass shooting incident on the North Side on Oct. 15.

Rev. Dr. Brenda Gregg, the pastor of Destiny of Faith Church, said she's been working with Hornezes' family since his death. She said for this to happen on a day when family and friends are trying to find closure is devastating.

For her, it's been a very difficult time.

"This is probably, in my pastoral ministry, that I have been doing over 30 years, this has been one of the most devastating days of my life," Rev. Gregg said.

Mayor Ed Gainey stands with the pastor of the Destiny of Faith Church - Rev. Dr. Brenda Gregg. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

She is praying for those who were injured.

"I'm thankful, first of all, to God to hear that we have not lost anyone and that the hospitals, the medical personnel are taking care of those that need them the most right now," she said.

The church will remain open this weekend, Rev. Gregg said. There will be a harvest festival for children on Saturday and services on Sunday.

Rev. Gregg said she thought about closing in the wake of the shooting but said the community and the children need a place to come together. One day after the fourth commemoration of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Rev. Gregg recalled the words that united the city.

"We are stronger together," she said.

Police said they are looking for multiple gunmen. If you know anything about this incident, law enforcement and city officials are asking you to reach out. Pittsburgh police can be reached at 412-323-7161.