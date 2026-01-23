Shoppers in Pittsburgh go into full snow prep mode at grocery stores as snowstorm approaches

Now with a winter storm locked in for this weekend, people are making last-minute runs to the grocery store, grabbing everything they can before possible whiteout conditions move in.

Yes, the storm is coming, and yes, grocery stores are busy.

Full carts, constant lines, and staff working overtime to make sure shelves stay stocked as people rush in for essentials.

Cart after cart was rolling in and out as shoppers went into full snow prep mode.

"I thought, I'm going to get some firewood just in case I actually have to cook outside and things like that," said shopper Meghan Baker.

You never know what challenges a storm may bring, but 8 to 14 inches of snow is no joke, and that's why you won't be alone while shopping.

"Just grabbing every last-minute preparation for the weekend. We can get anywhere between zero and 40, and I want to be prepared for the worst," said shopper Tony Lee.

Right now, rock salt and calcium chloride are not easy to find anywhere.

"The only thing I don't have is as much salt as I'd like, but it's sold out everywhere I've gone the past few days," said shopper Josh Love.

The good news is that food and essential items like the classics - eggs, milk, bread, and nonperishables are still stocked.

And while we tend to joke about grocery store rushes ahead of winter storms, many shoppers say having essentials on hand is important, especially with the impacts still unknown.

"Food feels like safety sometimes. When you have kids at home and people to take care of, at least we have the essentials and can hunker down under a cozy blanket," said Baker.

The storm is expected to move in tomorrow night, so officials say today and early tomorrow are your best bets for finishing any remaining prep shopping.

"It could be a couple of days you're locked in the house and can't get out anywhere, so you need to make sure you have everything to survive a couple of days," said Lee.