Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad recipe | Rania's Recipes

Rania Harris is ending her May salad series with a recipe for Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad! She's showing Katie O'Malley how to mix it up.

Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad

Ingredients

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons hot paprika

2 teaspoons chili powder

Sea salt to taste

2 whole boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 pounds)

4 tablespoons canola oil

1 each red, yellow and orange bell pepper - halved, stemmed, seeded, cut into thin strips

2 sweet onions, peeled, halved and sliced into thin crescents

3 large ripe plum tomatoes – chopped

1/3 cup chopped Italian parsley

Juice of one large lime

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Chopped Romaine lettuce

Tortilla chips

Lime wedges

Directions:

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Toss the cumin, thyme, pepper, paprika, chili powder and salt together to taste in a small bowl.

Rinse the chicken, pat dry, and trim off any excess fat. Place the chicken in a baking dish and sprinkle and 2 tablespoons of the spice mixture. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil and toss to coat evenly. Marinate for at least two hours or overnight.

In a large sauté skillet, heat a small amount of canola oil and sauté the peppers until they begin to blacken and blister a bit. Remove the peppers to a bowl and add the onions to the same skillet. Sauté until the start to brown well. Add the onions to the same bowl with the peppers and season with some of seasoning mixture to taste.

When ready to grill the chicken, heat the grill to medium high., Grill the chicken until it is a bit charred around the edges and just cooked through - about 3 - 5 minutes per side.

Cut the chicken into 1/4-inch wide diagonal strips and toss into the bowl with the peppers and the onions. Season to taste with the spice mixture, the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, tomatoes, parsley, lime juice and vinegar. Toss, and season with additional salt as needed. Line a platter with the romaine lettuce and top with the chicken fajita salad. Surround the platter with the tortilla chips.

Serves: 4 - 6