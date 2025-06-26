Greene County woman with cancer says she's concerned about Medicaid cuts

In Greene County, Brittanny Groover is fighting two major battles right now: stage three melanoma and keeping her Medicaid.

"I have better days, I have worse days. Right now, I'm actually kind of in the worst slump that I've been in my entire treatment," she said.

According to the White House, the Trump administration's budget bill includes tax cuts, higher wages and border security, but it also features major cuts to Medicaid, a program that helps low-income families and individuals.

"We're very concerned that they're proposing over $700 billion in cuts to that program," said Donna Greco, the government relations director for the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network. It's a non-profit to help people impacted by cancer and provide affordable health care. She says they're working with people like Groover to send a message.

"We encourage community members throughout the state to talk to their lawmakers and urge them to vote no on any cuts to Medicaid," said Greco.

"That's the only way to make a difference, is to use our voices," said Groover.

They want to remove the idea that people who are on Medicaid don't work. In fact, the bill includes new work requirements for adults who have Medicaid.

"Health is wealth. I say this all the time. In order to be able to work, you have to have your health. And to be able to have your health, you have to have health insurance, especially if you have cancer," said Groover.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the proposed cuts to Medicaid would cause more than 7.5 million people to lose their health insurance in the next 10 years.

KDKA-TV reached out to Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, whose district includes Greene County, where Brittanny lives. He was unable to do an interview, but referred KDKA-TV to his statement on the bill, which he voted for.

It reads in part, "I am proud to support landmark legislation which fulfills this once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver the largest tax cut for the working class."

Right now, the bill is in the Senate, and they want to vote on it this week. If it passes, the bill will then have to go back to the House to be completed. Republicans are hoping it will land on President Trump's desk by July 4.