Greene County fugitive taken into custody after weekslong manhunt

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Greene County fugitive on the run for weeks has been taken into custody.

Greene County Regional Police Chief William DeForte confirmed to KDKA-TV on Sunday that the suspect, Jimmy Butterfield, 43, was arrested on Saturday. Butterfield had been on the run since Aug. 2 after police executed a search warrant on his home.

Police had been investigating Butterfield for months, Chief DeForte said, due to two criminal events.

Butterfield is accused of operating a chop shop and marketing illegal motorcycles and parts. He is also accused of trafficking mid-level narcotics such as crystal meth, Chief DeForte added.

The obtained drugs were pharmaceutically engineered, originating in Mexico, police say. Authorities believe Butterfield was purchasing narcotics directly from a cartel or cartel agents in Mexico.

Butterfield was questioned at his home on Aug. 2 during the execution of the search warrant.

Officials discovered over a pound of pharmaceutical-grade crystal meth, an illegal sawed-off shotgun, an assault rifle, several stolen motorcycles, and illegal components related to motorcycles, Chief DeForte said.

Other recovered items included scales that were used to weigh narcotics, cutting agents, baggies designed to package crystal meth, and drug paraphernalia.

Butterfield then fled his residence while officers were executing the search warrant, and had been on the run from authorities since.

With the help of the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, deputies apprehended Butterfield with the help of public informants, per Chief DeForte.

Police say Butterfield is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess guns.