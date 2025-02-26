Greek Orzo with Roasted Vegetables | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is finishing up her month-long Greek comfort food series with a classic dish! Here's the recipe.

Greek Orzo with Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients

1 butternut squash, peeled and 3/4-inch diced

1 red bell pepper, 1-inch diced

1 yellow bell pepper, 1-inch diced

1 red onion, peeled and 1-inch diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup Greek olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ pound orzo

Dressing:

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (2 lemons)

1/3 cup good olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

To assemble:

4 scallions, minced (white and green parts)

1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

3/4 pound Greek feta, 1/2-inch diced

15 fresh basil leaves, cut into julienne

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Toss the squash, bell peppers, onion, and garlic with the olive oil, salt, and pepper on a large sheet pan. Roast for 40 minutes, until browned, turning once with a spatula.

Meanwhile, cook the orzo in boiling salted water for 7 to 9 minutes, until tender. Drain and transfer to a large serving bowl. Add the roasted vegetables to the orzo, scraping all the liquid and seasonings from the roasting pan into the bowl.

For the dressing, combine the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper and pour on the orzo and vegetables. Let cool to room temperature, then add the scallions, pine nuts, feta, and basil. Check the seasonings, and serve at room temperature.

Serves: 4