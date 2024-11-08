Thousands of visitors flock to bridge emerging from dry Youghiogheny River Lake, prompting restricted access

CONFLUENCE, Pa. (KDKA) — After thousands of visitors flocked to an old bridge that's emerging from a lake in Western Pennsylvania, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is restricting access.

The Corps of Engineers said the Great Crossings Bridge at Youghiogheny River Lake has drawn about 10,000 visitors during the past several weeks.

The bridge, which was built as part of the National Highway in 1818, is usually underwater, but it's become visible as levels in the lake recede during the drought.

In the 1930s, to help mitigate and control flooding in the region, a decision was made to build a nearby dam, raze the town of Somerfield and flood the small valley. The town and the bridge slipped beneath the waters into history, but now it's coming back to the surface.

But with visitors coming to get a glimpse, the Corps of Engineers says it doesn't maintain the bridge and can't guarantee its structural integrity. That's why they're posting signs and a barrier, closing the area to the public. Visitors also shouldn't travel under the bridge, though areas nearby are still open to visitors.

"The district understands the enthusiasm surrounding this rare opportunity to view a piece of history that seldom emerges from the lake," Col. Nicholas Melin, commander of the Pittsburgh district, said in a news release. "However, the safety of our visitors is our top priority. Given the bridge's uncertain structural integrity, we have made the decision to restrict access to the bridge."

Officials are also discouraging people from taking anything from or near the bridge because that may cause more instability.

If you want to check it out, parking can be found at the Lakeside Marine at 110 Cornish Circle, Addison, Pennsylvania, 15411.