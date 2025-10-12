Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop shares behind-the-scenes video of viral rubber duck stunt

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, the Canonsburg-based candy store responsible for placing thousands of rubber ducks around Canonsburg, has shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how workers pulled off the viral campaign.

"Canonsburg got completely… ducked!" the shop wrote via social media.

The video shows workers secretly placing these ducks around town during the early morning hours. Ducks appeared on benches, storefront displays, and even pedestrian push buttons.

The mystery of who was placing these rubber ducks all around the town has captivated the Washington County community.

That mystery began with about 2,000 small ducks on Sept. 29. A few days later, 2,000 medium ducks appeared. Then, 600 larger ducks soon followed.

It all culminated last week with nearly a dozen 14-foot-tall ducks on rooftops throughout Canonsburg.

So how did they do it?

"We would wake up at 3 o'clock in the morning, and we had pretty much a carload of ducks," said Grandpa Joe's founder and president, Christopher J. Beers. "I just love to do crazy, out-of-the-box ideas, and that's kind of where this one came from."

"(Canonsburg) is home for me. Canonsburg is my home, and so that's what made it even more special for me to do it here and give back to the community that has been so good to us," Beers said.

The ducks will remain around town as long as the weather permits.