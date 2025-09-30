Watch CBS News
Rubber ducks pop up in Canonsburg, taking over several blocks of the borough

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Rubber ducks take over Canonsburg
Rubber ducks take over Canonsburg 00:26

People who live in Canonsburg woke up on Monday surrounded by an unusual flock of rubber ducks.

The Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church shared photos of the rubber ducks on their Facebook page, saying it was a fun start to the week and they were delightfully surprised to see the ducks show up in the town. 

kdka-canonsburg-united-presbyterian-church-rubber-ducks.jpg
People who live in Canonsburg woke up Monday to an unusual flock of rubber ducks. Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church / Facebook

Canonsburg Borough Manager Angela Senay said the ducks suddenly showed up and brought smiles, laughter, and silliness to the community. 

"While we can't say for sure who started this "fowl play," we can say it's a feather-ruffling reminder that joy can come in the smallest (and squeakiest) of packages," Senay said.

Senay thanked the people who live in Canonsburg for embracing the fun behind the rubber ducks showing up and helping keep the spirit of community alive.

"Whether you've found a duck on your doorstep, spotted one at a local business, or even been ducked yourself -- consider it a sign that our town is full of creativity, kindness, and a sense of humor that can't be ruffled," Senay said.

Senay called the surprise "well played" and added that whoever masterminded the idea made Canonsburg an "egg-cellent place to be this week."

