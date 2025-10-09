Mastermind behind Canonsburg's rubber duck mystery revealed

More ducks have appeared around Canonsburg, and while they're quite a bit bigger than the last ones, their origin is no longer a secret.

The mystery has been growing — literally — over the past two weeks. It began with about 2,000 small ducks on Sept. 29. A few days later, 2,000 medium ducks appeared. As the intrigue got bigger, so did the ducks — 600 more, to be exact.

It all culminated on Thursday with nearly a dozen 14-foot-tall ducks on rooftops throughout Canonsburg.

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop is taking responsibility for the thousands of ducks that have mysteriously appeared around Canonsburg. (Photo: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop)

Now that all their cards, or ducks, are on the table, Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop is taking responsibility.

"I just love to do crazy, out-of-the-box ideas, and that's where this one came from," said Grandpa Joe's founder and president Christopher J. Beers.

So how did they do it?

"We would wake up at 3 o'clock in the morning, and we had pretty much a carload of ducks," Beers said.

The ducks were a hit around town. People were taking pictures and even honking at them. But Grandpa Joe's has 19 locations in several states. So why Canonsburg?

"This is home to me. Canonsburg is my home, so that's what made me do it here and give back to the community that has been so good to us," Beers said.

Beers said it was a rather expensive marketing campaign, well into five figures, but it was all worth it.

"Definitely worth it, yeah. Look at all the smiles we've had in the community," Beers said.

If you want to see them for yourself, the ducks will be up as long as weather permits.