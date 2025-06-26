Grain Salad recipe | Chef Bill Fuller on PTL
We always love it when Chef Bill Fuller is in the kitchen. Here is his recipe for a summery grain salad.
Ingredients
- 1 C. French green lentils
- 1 ea. Fresh bay leaf
- 1 C. Black quinoa
- 1 C. Kamut (May substitute wheat berries, farro, etc.)
- 3 Tbs. Kosher salt for grain cooking
- ¼ C. Sherry vinegar
- ½ C. EVOO
- Juice of 3 limes
- Juice of 2 lemons
- Juice of 1 orange
- 1 ½ " Fresh ginger, finely minced (I find no reason to peel ginger. Cut off any rough patches then proceed.)
- 10 ea. Very fresh green beans, snipped and sliced thinly on a bias
- 2 ea. Carrots, peeled and thinly sliced or small dice
- 1 ea. Small bulb fennel, finely sliced
- 4-5 ea. Inner stalks of celery, washed and diced small, leaves included
- 2 ea. Red or yellow bell peppers, diced small
- 5-6 ea. Red radishes, diced small
- 2-3 ea. Serrano chilis, de-seeded and finely minced (if desired)
- 10+ fresh basil leaves, whole or maybe torn in half
- A few sprigs fresh tarragon, picked and rough chopped
- A few sprigs fennel fronds, chopped
- Extra EVOO if necessary
- Extra Sherry vinegar if necessary
- Salt and pepper
- ½ C Sunflower seed kernels
Recipe:
1. Start with cooking the grains. If you want to minimize pots, cook the grains in sequence.
- Kamut
i. Place kamut in a pot with 4 C. water bay leaf, and 1 Tbs. Kosher salt.
ii. Bring to a boil and reduce to the lowest possible simmer.
iii. Cook about 40 minutes. Drain, discard bay leaf, and toss in marinade. Return top refrigerator to cool.
- Lentils
i. Place lentils in a pot with 4 C. water and 1 Tbs. Kosher salt.
ii. Bring to a boil and reduce to the lowest possible simmer.
iii. Cook about 25 minutes. Drain, discard bay leaf, and toss in marinade
- Quinoa
i. Rinse quinoa and drain well.
ii. Bring to a boil and reduce to the lowest possible simmer.
iii. Cook about 15 minutes until tender but toothsome. Remove from heat and cover with a lid for 10 minutes. Drain, add to marinade, and place in refrigerator to cool.
- Marinade – While grains are cooking, combine citrus juice, ½ C. EVOO, and ¼ C. sherry vinegar and minced ginger in your largest bowl. Put in refrigerator. As each grain is done, it gets tossed in this marinade and the bowl returned to the refrigerator.
- When all cooked ingredients are COMPLETELY cool, combine with remaining vegetables, herbs.
- Season with salt and pepper. Mix well, tasting, and adjust acidity, salt, pepper, or EVOO to your liking.
- When the salad is seasoned to your liking, place in serving dish. Sprinkle with sunflower kernels.
Chicken Skewers – I like to use the flat bamboo skewers
- 2 # Cubed or sliced of chicken breast meat
- 2-3 Tbs EVOO
- 1 Tbs. Calabrian chili puree (or other hot pepper paste)
- 2 Tbs. Chopped fresh tarragon
- 1 Tbs. Chopped fresh thyme
- 2-3 ea. Garlic clove, finely grated or sliced
- Salt
1. Combine Calabrian chili, herbs, garlic and EVOO.
2. Toss chicken in this mixture.
3. Skewer, makes 8-10 skewers.
4. Season with salt before grilling.
Steak Skewers – I like to use the flat bamboo skewers
- 2 # Beef tips (filet) cut into 1" cubes
- 2-3 Tbs EVOO
- 2 Tbs Chopped fresh oregano
- 2-3 ea. Garlic clove, finely grated or sliced
- Salt and pepper
1. Combine oil rosemary, Calabrian chili, and garlic.
2. Toss beef in this mixture.
3. Skewer, makes 8-10 skewers.
4. Season with salt and pepper before grilling.
