Grain Salad recipe | Chef Bill Fuller on PTL

We always love it when Chef Bill Fuller is in the kitchen. Here is his recipe for a summery grain salad.

Ingredients

1 C. French green lentils

1 ea. Fresh bay leaf

1 C. Black quinoa

1 C. Kamut (May substitute wheat berries, farro, etc.)

3 Tbs. Kosher salt for grain cooking

¼ C. Sherry vinegar

½ C. EVOO

Juice of 3 limes

Juice of 2 lemons

Juice of 1 orange

1 ½ " Fresh ginger, finely minced (I find no reason to peel ginger. Cut off any rough patches then proceed.)

10 ea. Very fresh green beans, snipped and sliced thinly on a bias

2 ea. Carrots, peeled and thinly sliced or small dice

1 ea. Small bulb fennel, finely sliced

4-5 ea. Inner stalks of celery, washed and diced small, leaves included

2 ea. Red or yellow bell peppers, diced small

5-6 ea. Red radishes, diced small

2-3 ea. Serrano chilis, de-seeded and finely minced (if desired)

10+ fresh basil leaves, whole or maybe torn in half

A few sprigs fresh tarragon, picked and rough chopped

A few sprigs fennel fronds, chopped

Extra EVOO if necessary

Extra Sherry vinegar if necessary

Salt and pepper

½ C Sunflower seed kernels

Recipe:

1. Start with cooking the grains. If you want to minimize pots, cook the grains in sequence.

Kamut

i. Place kamut in a pot with 4 C. water bay leaf, and 1 Tbs. Kosher salt.

ii. Bring to a boil and reduce to the lowest possible simmer.

iii. Cook about 40 minutes. Drain, discard bay leaf, and toss in marinade. Return top refrigerator to cool.

Lentils

i. Place lentils in a pot with 4 C. water and 1 Tbs. Kosher salt.

ii. Bring to a boil and reduce to the lowest possible simmer.

iii. Cook about 25 minutes. Drain, discard bay leaf, and toss in marinade

Quinoa

i. Rinse quinoa and drain well.

ii. Bring to a boil and reduce to the lowest possible simmer.

iii. Cook about 15 minutes until tender but toothsome. Remove from heat and cover with a lid for 10 minutes. Drain, add to marinade, and place in refrigerator to cool.

Marinade – While grains are cooking, combine citrus juice, ½ C. EVOO, and ¼ C. sherry vinegar and minced ginger in your largest bowl. Put in refrigerator. As each grain is done, it gets tossed in this marinade and the bowl returned to the refrigerator. When all cooked ingredients are COMPLETELY cool, combine with remaining vegetables, herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well, tasting, and adjust acidity, salt, pepper, or EVOO to your liking. When the salad is seasoned to your liking, place in serving dish. Sprinkle with sunflower kernels.





Chicken Skewers – I like to use the flat bamboo skewers

2 # Cubed or sliced of chicken breast meat

2-3 Tbs EVOO

1 Tbs. Calabrian chili puree (or other hot pepper paste)

2 Tbs. Chopped fresh tarragon

1 Tbs. Chopped fresh thyme

2-3 ea. Garlic clove, finely grated or sliced

Salt

1. Combine Calabrian chili, herbs, garlic and EVOO.

2. Toss chicken in this mixture.

3. Skewer, makes 8-10 skewers.

4. Season with salt before grilling.

Steak Skewers – I like to use the flat bamboo skewers

2 # Beef tips (filet) cut into 1" cubes

2-3 Tbs EVOO

2 Tbs Chopped fresh oregano

2-3 ea. Garlic clove, finely grated or sliced

Salt and pepper

1. Combine oil rosemary, Calabrian chili, and garlic.

2. Toss beef in this mixture.

3. Skewer, makes 8-10 skewers.

4. Season with salt and pepper before grilling.

Visit the Big Burrito Group's website here.