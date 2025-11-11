Despite government shutdown, Veterans Day ceremonies go on to honor those who served

The continuing government shutdown saw several Veterans Day ceremonies on federal property canceled, including at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. However, the shutdown didn't stop some from honoring those who served.

The stars and stripes blew in the stiff wind at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Tuesday. At the 11th minute of the 11th hour in the 11th month, the cold wind carried the 24 notes and two verses of "Taps" across the rows and rows of white stones, where those who served their nation now rest together forever.

"When I heard there wasn't going to be a service and the flags around the circle, it just broke my heart," said event organizer Carol Bires.

Bires, who comes from a family of veterans, said she had to do something.

"I wanted to come out with my husband and friends here, and at least be here to say our prayers," she said.

Word of Bires' plan soon spread.

"It was wonderful to see so many people come out without having a formal event," said Bires.

Jen Urksa heard about the gathering and decided to recruit someone special to play the bugle call: her 89-year-old father.

"My dad always wanted to be in the service, but was unable to because of his eyesight," Urksa said.

Tami Warfield also came to the event, but unlike Jen Urska's, Tami's father wasn't there.

Charles Warfield Jr. was a Vietnam veteran, a Marine, and an Olympic boxer.

"I recently lost my father, and this is the day we'd spend together, and I miss him," Tami said.

A powerful moment was when Ron Corrado flew his vintage military chopper, known to many as a "Huey," over the ceremony.

"That was amazing. I didn't expect that at all; that was quite a surprise. I don't think anyone planned anything," Bires said.

Yet it all seemed to come together at the right time in the right place for those who are now gone, but when they were young, they answered with an emphatic yes when their nation called.