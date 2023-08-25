Watch CBS News
Good Samaritan helps clear fallen trees on Rt. 381 in Fayette County

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A Good Samaritan jumped into action early Friday morning to help out after strong storms brought down trees along Rt. 381.

The storm left all kinds of debris along the roadway near the Mill Run area of Fayette County just north of Ohiopyle. 

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

"I saw there were a bunch of trees down, so I just brought the chainsaw out and started cutting trees to help and clear a path," John 'J.T.' Smith said. "In disasters like this, you really see how people join together and come together to work and help each other out. 

It's unclear if anyone was hurt from the storms.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 6:52 AM

