Crews respond to large fire in Glassport

A house fire in Glassport, Allegheny County, on Sunday sent smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

Several different fire crews spent hours battling a stubborn fire along Seventh Avenue, which caused a portion of the building's roof to collapse.

Dispatchers told KDKA-TV that two people were treated on the scene.

Neighbors told KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer that they were evacuated due to the severity of the flames. They said the fire started with what sounded like a boom.

KDKA-TV

"It's a scary thing. I know it [isn't] my house, but I know it's my sister-in-law and their neighbors; they're real nice people," one neighbor said. "The dad actually ran over to help keep our fire under control, and this happened right after that, a week apart."

Other neighbors who spoke with KDKA-TV said they believed the age of the homes also contributed to the fire.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Sunday evening.