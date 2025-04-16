Glassport cracking down on borough ordinance related to owning chickens

Glassport Borough cracking down on violators of chicken ordinances

Borough leaders in Glassport are looking to crack down on complaints about people violating local laws when it comes to owning chickens.

Glassport Borough says their zoning officer will be issuing letters to people who are violating ordinances.

The borough says that they've received a number of complaints about chickens and roosters and are reminding people that roosters aren't allowed to be owned in Glassport.

Under the current ordinances, you are only allowed to have up to five chickens if your property is at least half an acre in size -- which the borough says there are only a handful of properties which meet those requirements.

The borough says that failure to adhere to warnings from the zoning officer could result in a citation.

