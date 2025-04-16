Watch CBS News
Glassport cracking down on borough ordinance related to owning chickens

Mike Darnay
Borough leaders in Glassport are looking to crack down on complaints about people violating local laws when it comes to owning chickens.

Glassport Borough says their zoning officer will be issuing letters to people who are violating ordinances.

The borough says that they've received a number of complaints about chickens and roosters and are reminding people that roosters aren't allowed to be owned in Glassport.

Under the current ordinances, you are only allowed to have up to five chickens if your property is at least half an acre in size -- which the borough says there are only a handful of properties which meet those requirements.

The borough says that failure to adhere to warnings from the zoning officer could result in a citation. 

Egg consumers search for alternatives

Egg prices skyrocketed earlier this year as a bird flu forced producers to euthanize millions of chickens.

As a result of the rising prices, many people throughout the country sought alternate means of obtaining eggs, including by owning or renting chickens. 

