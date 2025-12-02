Give Big Pittsburgh returns for 2025

We have been through Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, and now it's Giving Tuesday.

In Pittsburgh, it's often called Give Big Pittsburgh. It's a chance for nonprofit organizations of all sizes to collect contributions to support their diverse causes.

Simply put, it's one-stop shopping for charitable contributions.

On the Give Big Pittsburgh website, the needs are many, and the causes are all over the board.

"From Animal Friends, Family, House, the food banks, 412 Food Rescue, you name it, it's all going to be on the site. There are about 500 organizations that you can sort through to donate to," according to Caite Hartz, events coordinator with Pittsburgh Magazine.

Hartz says the generosity of Pittsburghers on this day is amazing.

"We've reached over $3 million on the giving day itself," Hartz said. "And over the past nine years, we've raised over $22 million for nonprofits."

Give Big has embraced the cyber purchasing mechanics.

"It is so easy. It's literally like you just did your Cyber Monday shopping. Just add to cart and then put in the total amount that you want to donate to each organization, and check out."

Most of these organizations are too small to do major fundraising on their own.

"They solely rely on a giving day like this," Hartz added.

You can go to givebigpittsburgh.com, click the link to the organizations, find the one you want to give to, click, and make your contribution. You can also help out more than one charity while you're on the site, if you wish.

Does the charity receive the full donation?

There is a small processing fee, which you can opt to cover when you make your donation. Otherwise, it will be deducted from the contribution.

The site is now open, and while Tuesday is the big push, it will be available until the end of the year.