Gisele Fetterman accuses Mehmet Oz of quackery, as campaign releases new video

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fetterman campaign has upped its charge that Mehmet Oz was guilty of so-called quackery when the celebrity doctor promoted certain miracle cures on his TV show.

In an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano, Gisele Fetterman said what Oz did was "cruel."

For years, Oz used his television show to promote various cures for medical problems. In a new video on Facebook and Twitter, the Fetterman campaign ridicules Oz as a quack, out to make money off innocent people.

Before there was Dr. Oz, there was Dr. Nick.



They say the Simpsons always predict the future – and once again, they nailed it. pic.twitter.com/hx5ivJtpdg — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 3, 2022

"Reaching out to vulnerable people and trying to sell them a fake solution is cruel," says Gisele Fetterman, wife of U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman.

She says Oz may have once been a successful cardiologist, but it changed when he became a celebrity doctor.

"I don't think anyone should take away any contributions he made as a heart doctor, but then became this new world where you're pushing things that most people can't pronounce, these fake claims," says Gisele Fetterman.

Gisele Fetterman says Oz's quackery has been documented by others, including a 2015 letter from 10 physicians calling on Columbia University to end its affiliation with Oz.

The letter from Dr. Henry I. Miller and others stated, " Dr. Oz has repeatedly shown disdain for science and for evidence-based medicine. . . . Worst of all, he has manifested an egregious lack of integrity by promoting quack treatments and cures in the interest of personal financial gain."

KDKA-TV reached out to the Oz campaign on the charges of quackery. A spokesperson declined to respond, saying only, "Who is Gisele? Is she running for something?"