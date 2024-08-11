11-year-old girl who survived crash that killed 3 family members gifted tickets to Taylor Swift concert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As an 11-year-old Lawrence County girl continues her road to recovery, a local non-profit organization is stepping up to make some of her dreams come true.

Aubrey Bagaki was the lone survivor of a tragic crash last month that killed three of her family members.

"Anything, like I said, that will bring a smile to her and her mom, just because I know that going into those holidays are gonna be rough," said Jamie Ward, founder of Jamie's Dream Team.

Bagaki was released from the hospital last week and is recovering at home with an arm cast and a neck and spine brace.

"Aubrey is strong, and she deserves whatever she wants or what anybody can give her," Ward said.

Jamie's Dream Team was founded in 2005, The organization creates dreams for those with life-threatening conditions or serious medical needs.

"We've created well over 30,000 dreams nationally," Ward said.

Ward said now she hopes to make some of Bagaki's dreams come true, too. This week, Jamie's Dream Team gifted the 11-year-old girl tickets to a Taylor Swift concert in Indianapolis in November.

"I know she listened to her songs the whole time she's been in the hospital," Ward said.

The non-profit organization also gave Aubrey tickets to Disney World.

"This will be for when you're better so you can walk around in November in a couple of months when your brace will be off," Ward said to Bagaki when giving her the tickets this week.

A once-in-a-lifetime trip and moments to look forward to, as Swift says it best in one of her songs, "Today is never too late to be brand new."

"It's not going to solve everything, but it's going to give them a glimmer of hope and happiness," Ward said.

Jamie's Dream Team is collecting donations for flights and hotels to cover Bagaki's trip. Ward said the concert tickets and Disney tickets have already been purchased.

"I just urge Pittsburgh to do it like they always do. Pittsburgh has the biggest heart," Ward said.