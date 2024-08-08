Watch CBS News
11-year-old Pittsburgh-area girl who survived crash that killed 3 family members released from hospital

By Mamie Bah

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania girl who survived crash that killed 3 family members gets emotional homecoming event
Pennsylvania girl who survived crash that killed 3 family members gets emotional homecoming event 02:18

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — An 11-year-old Lawrence County girl who survived a crash that killed three of her family members returned home from the hospital on Thursday.

"I just felt like there was a lot of people behind me and that felt good," Aubrey Bogacki said.

Dozens lined Blackhawk Road in Chippewa Township with signs to welcome her home.

"I'm feeling good because there's a lot of support and I got quicker than everybody thought I could," Bogacki said.

Thursday was a special moment for her mother, as well.

"From not knowing when I got to the hospital what condition she was in, to where she's at today," Nicole Bogacki said. "For her to be right here today is a miracle."

Just 20 days ago, Aubrey Bogacki was in a crash on Route 65 in Slipper Rock Township that killed her father, brother and sister.

After being in critical condition after the crash, the 11-year-old girl proved strong in the hospital and rehab. Despite her arm cast and a spine and neck brace, she regained her strength in rehab. At one point, she learned to kick a ball, so she can get back on the court or pitcher's mound.

"I love softball and basketball and I really want to get back out," Aubrey Bogacki said.

Girl who survived crash that killed 3 family members returns home from hospital 02:13

