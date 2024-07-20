Watch CBS News
3 people killed, another in critical condition after Lawrence County crash

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Three people are dead, and another remains in critical condition, after a crash in Lawrence County.

The one-vehicle crash was reported on State Route 65 in Slippery Rock Township just after midnight Saturday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Nissan Armada was traveling in the southbound lane before entering the northbound lane and eventually leaving the roadway altogether.

The car struck two utility poles, entered a yard, and then struck a parked car before going airborne, and coming to a stop, according to a report from state police.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Nathan Bogacki, and a 13-year-old boy, identified as Grant Bogacki, were both ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lawrence County Coroner Richard M. Johnson.

A 17-year-old girl, identified as Emma Bogacki, was entrapped in the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene, Coroner Johnson added. 

A 10-year-old girl was removed from the vehicle by first responders and airlifted to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. She was last listed in critical condition.

All three victims died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's office.

The Lawrence County Coroner's Office and Pennsylvania State Police will continue the investigation.

