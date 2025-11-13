Giant Eagle opens another standalone pharmacy after Rite Aid bankruptcy, this time in Sewickley

As people are still trying to figure out where they can get the medications they need after Rite Aid went defunct, another standalone Giant Eagle Pharmacy has sprung up; this time, in Sewickley.

"We've heard in recent weeks from our customers here in Sewickley," Giant Eagle Spokesperson Dan Donovan said. "When are you opening – when can we come?"

The Giant Eagle Pharmacy has officially replaced the former Rite Aid on Beaver Street.

"It takes a lot of effort from a lot of people to bring a store like this to life," Donovan said.

It's important for people nearby, who may need to pick up a prescription or other medications.

"We are a walking village, so this will allow us to get a lot more errands done as we're going about our day," Danielle Denk of Sewickley said.

Those errands may also include some things the space didn't have before, like fruits and vegetables.

Giant Eagle says it made sure to hire a number of former Rite Aid employees as well.

"Seeing those familiar faces, we think, is a long way to ensuring, you know, a comfort level and trust," Donovan said.

The Cranberry Township-based grocery chain just underwent a transformation like this on Mt. Washington.

"They have a lot of similarities in terms of the importance of that community continuity and that ability to walk to your local store to get those things you need," Donovan said.

Giant Eagle said for every transferred script over the course of its opening week, it's going to donate $1 to the Sewickley Valley YMCA, up to $2,500.