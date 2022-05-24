Giant Eagle recalls packaged apple slices with peanut butter dip

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — GetGo branded apple slices with peanut butter have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Giant Eagle has recalled GetGo branded Apples with Peanut Butter Dip sold in stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana, the company announced Monday.

Giant Eagle said the impacted product was sold in GetGo locations through May 13 and can be identified by the UPC 30034 93770 6 and includes best if used by dates through May 29.

So far, there have been no reports of illness associated with this recall, Giant Eagle said.

"GetGo was made aware of the issue during the retailer's investigation into the recently announced nationwide Jif brand peanut butter recall from the J.M Smucker Company. The peanut butter included in the recalled GetGo Apples with Peanut Butter dip is included by the Jif peanut butter recall," a release from Giant Eagle said.

