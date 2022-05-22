J.M. Smucker Company issues recall of Jif peanut butter products due to potential salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - You'll want to check your cupboards because a popular product is being recalled.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak that they believe is related to some Jif peanut butter products.

A total of 14 illnesses have been reported in 12 states.

Those cases have been traced back to a plant in Lexington, Kentucky, operated by the J.M. Smucker Company.

Peanut butter can have a shelf life of up to two years, so consumers are being urged to check their pantries.

You can learn more about the recall, including if the peanut butter you have in your pantry is affected, by heading to the FDA website at this link.