Giant Eagle pulls some water bottled near East Palestine despite clear testing

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Giant Eagle is removing some of its spring water that was sourced from a facility near the site of a toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, out of an abundance of caution.

Though testing hasn't found any evidence that the train derailment negatively impacted the raw water sources or finished products at a facility in Salineville, Ohio, about 25 miles southwest from East Palestine, Giant Eagle still said it'll take its products sourced there off the shelves until further notice.

Giant Eagle said its only brand products from that facility are varieties of spring water packaged in containers a gallon or larger.

The facility told the company the water used in those products comes from a protected spring at a higher elevation than East Palestine and is not near ground water sources directly impacted by the derailment

Giant Eagle said it will continue to evaluate ongoing testing as officials keep monitoring the impacts of the train derailment.

Officials have continued to assure residents that the air and water in East Palestine are safe.