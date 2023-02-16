EPA Administrator Michael Regan heads to East Palestine in wake of train derailment
EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Happening this afternoon, the EPA administrator will be in East Palestine to assess the impacts and damage after a train derailed nearly two weeks ago.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan is expected here sometime after noon today where he plans to meet with local, state, and federal leaders involved in the crisis.
It's been nearly two weeks since the derailment, leaving many residents concerned about the air they're breathing and the water they're drinking.
That's exactly what Regan will be looking into, saying that's to ensure the health and safety of the community.
Yesterday, the EPA announced results from tests of six water systems and results showed no contaminants.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted saying that EPA is confident the water is safe to drink.
Meanwhile, the EPA added that its latest air quality tests show no level of health concern.
Residents, however, say if that's the case, why are their animals and pets dying?
Several cases have been reported, including just yesterday when a woman's cat had to be put down after a vet said it could have suffered from chloride gasses, a chemical that was exposed to the town after the derailment.
The press conference is expected to begin after noon, possibly beginning with a tour of the town.
