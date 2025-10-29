Standalone Giant Eagle pharmacy to open Thursday on Mount Washington

Across southwestern Pennsylvania, old Rite Aid storefronts sit empty, waiting for other businesses to come in.

However, in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood, things moved quickly, and a new owner is about to open its doors. Giant Eagle will open a standalone pharmacy at the location on Virginia Avenue on Thursday.

Mary Ann McCarthy wanted to get a quick item at the old Rite Aid on Wednesday afternoon, thinking the new tenant had already moved in.

"I drove by, and I saw all these cars in here, and I saw some people going inside, so I thought they were open," McCarthy said.

Instead, those were the cars of workers racing to get the new standalone Giant Eagle pharmacy in shape for opening day, the company's second converted Rite Aid in Pennsylvania.

"It hasn't taken a year, and it hasn't taken a lot of remodel. It's just a nice, easy turnover," McCarthy said.

After Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy and closed its stores, it sold millions of prescriptions to businesses like CVS, Walgreens, and Giant Eagle. As a part of that deal, the grocery chain also set out to take over some of the physical pharmacies.

They're big steps the company took to grow its pharmacy brand, along with partnering with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs. Dan Donovan with Giant Eagle said selling off its GetGo business has also played a role.

"With that sale, we have an opportunity to really increase our focus on both the supermarket and our pharmacy business," Donovan said.

Just like Rite Aid, besides the pharmacy, the new store will offer health, beauty, and wellness products, and foods and other grocery essentials.

McCarthy and her neighbors are looking forward to having a convenient shop to make a quick stop once again.

"I think it's really going to be great for the community," McCarthy said.

The pharmacy in Mount Washington opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Giant Eagle's next takeover will happen on Nov. 13, when it moves into the old Rite Aid location on Beaver Street in Sewickley. Once that is complete, the company will have seven standalone pharmacies between Pennsylvania and Ohio.