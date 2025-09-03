Standalone Giant Eagle pharmacy coming to Mount Washington

A standalone Giant Eagle pharmacy is set to move into Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood.

Giant Eagle in May announced that it is acquiring customer prescriptions from more than 70 Rite Aid locations, which are closing after the drugstore chain filed for bankruptcy again.

Now, in some cases, Giant Eagle is taking over entire Rite Aid stores, turning them into standalone Giant Eagle pharmacies. The plans for the Mount Washington transformation come after Giant Eagle took over Rite Aid stores in Holidaysburg and Cambridge, Ohio. It is also set to take over the former Rite Aid in Sewickley.

"At one time, Mount Washington had six pharmacies," resident Chuck Wise said. "We're down to one, so we definitely need this one."

In a statement to KDKA on Wednesday, Giant Eagle said it is "committed to showing up for our communities to provide access to essential healthcare and pharmacy services."

"We are in the process of exploring additional former Rite Aid locations throughout the region," the statement added.

Giant Eagle has not said when the Mount Washington location will open.