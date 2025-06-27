GetGo's sale to Canadian-based convenience store company approved by Federal Trade Commission

Giant Eagle's sale of its GetGo Café + Market sites to a Canadian-based convenience store company was approved by the Federal Trade Commission.

The $1.57 billion acquisition by Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates Circle K gas stations, would give the company control of Giant Eagle's 270 GetGo locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

But the FTC said Couche-Tard must first get rid of 35 gas stations it already owns to protect people in our area from higher gas prices.

Couche-Tard already operates more than 7,000 stores nationwide, which is why the FTC said the company needs to divest 35 gas stations to Majors Management, so there is no conflict of interest.

The FTC did not want this acquisition to lead to high gas prices because right now Couche-Tard's gas stations closely compete with the GetGos in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana. Couche-Tard will get 20 days after the acquisition to drop those 35 stores.

Right now, the public can give their opinions on the sale for the next 30 days. After that, the FTV will read all the comments and make a final decision.

Following the final sale, Giant Eagle said they have agreed to partner with Couche-Tard to continue the popular myPerks loyalty program across Giant Eagle and GetGo locations. They also plan to explore "opportunities to expand the program."

And now, Giant Eagle says it can forget about gas and focus on lower prices in their grocery stores and pharmacies, opening new store locations and remodeling old ones.