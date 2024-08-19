Giant Eagle is selling GetGo stores. What it means for your MyPerks rewards.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle is selling its GetGo Café + Market sites to a Canadian-based convenience store company, officials with the supermarket chain announced Monday morning.

The agreement to sell the GetGo locations to Alimentation Couche-Tard is expected to close in 2025 after going through the FTC approval process.

Following the final sale, Giant Eagle said they have agreed to partner with Couche-Tard to continue the popular myPerks loyalty program across Giant Eagle and GetGo locations. They also plan to explore "opportunities to expand the program."

"We are energized by the potential for both Giant Eagle and GetGo as a result of this transaction," Bill Artman, CEO of Giant Eagle, said in a statement. "This enhances our focus on our core supermarket and pharmacy businesses, strengthening Giant Eagle and better enabling us to make strategic investments in our people, stores, and value proposition while matching GetGo with the perfect partner in Couche-Tard. Their depth of experience in convenience stores and fuel will create tremendous opportunities for our team members and customers, and we look forward to partnering with them on the myPerks loyalty program."

GetGo has about 270 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. They employ about 3,500 people.

In the sale announcement, Couche-Tard announced they "intend to retain all dedicated GetGo store, operations and support team members as part of this transaction."

In addition, they said they want to continue the convenience store's "food-first approach."