Watch CBS News
Local News

Geibel Catholic senior Emma Larkin breaks all-time school scoring record

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A high school senior at Geibel Catholic has set a new all-time school basketball scoring record, surpassing a familiar face at KDKA-TV. 

Emma Larkin broke Geibel Catholic's all-time scoring record on Monday night, topping KDKA reporter Shelley Bortz's longstanding record of 1,977 points.

Larkin scored 26 points in the 70-27 win vs. Southmoreland to claim the school scoring record. She now has 1,992 points.

img-6279.jpg
Geibel Catholic senior Emma Larkin has broken the school's all-time basketball scoring record, which was held for over 30 years by KDKA-TV reporter Shelley Bortz. Submitted

The record-breaking shot came during the second quarter on a 3-pointer from the corner of the court.

"It means a lot to me," Larkin said. "Shelley Bortz was a great player. I just met her a couple days ago. It was amazing meeting her. It was so cool. It means so much to me to break her record."

"It's pretty amazing," said Geibel coach Sara Larkin, Emma's mother. "She's been battling a flu bug for 10 days. That's why I pulled her out in the fourth quarter."  

With eight more points, Larkin will become just the 45th player in WPIAL history to score 2,000 or more points.

Larkin recently committed to play college basketball at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue