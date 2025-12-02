Geibel Catholic senior Emma Larkin breaks all-time school scoring record

A high school senior at Geibel Catholic has set a new all-time school basketball scoring record, surpassing a familiar face at KDKA-TV.

Emma Larkin broke Geibel Catholic's all-time scoring record on Monday night, topping KDKA reporter Shelley Bortz's longstanding record of 1,977 points.

Larkin scored 26 points in the 70-27 win vs. Southmoreland to claim the school scoring record. She now has 1,992 points.

Geibel Catholic senior Emma Larkin has broken the school's all-time basketball scoring record, which was held for over 30 years by KDKA-TV reporter Shelley Bortz.

The record-breaking shot came during the second quarter on a 3-pointer from the corner of the court.

"It means a lot to me," Larkin said. "Shelley Bortz was a great player. I just met her a couple days ago. It was amazing meeting her. It was so cool. It means so much to me to break her record."

"It's pretty amazing," said Geibel coach Sara Larkin, Emma's mother. "She's been battling a flu bug for 10 days. That's why I pulled her out in the fourth quarter."

With eight more points, Larkin will become just the 45th player in WPIAL history to score 2,000 or more points.

Larkin recently committed to play college basketball at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.