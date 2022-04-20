General Electric recalls six models of 'free-standing' French door refrigerators

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - General Electric has recalled six models of its "free-standing" French door refrigerators due to possible fall risk.

The handles could become detached from the fridge and so far 37 injuries, including three serious falls have been reported.

The units affected by the recall were sold from February 2020 to January 2022 at United States retailers.

You can get the full list, as well as next steps, on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website at this link.