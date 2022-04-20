Watch CBS News

General Electric recalls six models of 'free-standing' French door refrigerators

/ CBS Pittsburgh

General Electric recalls six models of 'free-standing' French door refrigerators 00:33

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - General Electric has recalled six models of its "free-standing" French door refrigerators due to possible fall risk. 

The handles could become detached from the fridge and so far 37 injuries, including three serious falls have been reported.

The units affected by the recall were sold from February 2020 to January 2022 at United States retailers.

You can get the full list, as well as next steps, on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website at this link.

First published on April 20, 2022 / 10:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.