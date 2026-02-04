Gavin McKenna, Penn State hockey star, charged with aggravated assault

Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna is facing multiple charges, including felony aggravated assault, according to court records.

The consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harrassment and disorderly conduct engaging in a fight in connection with an incident on Jan. 31 in State College Borough, court records show. As of Wednesday evening, he was awaiting his preliminary hearing. McKenna, a native of Canada, was charged by the State College Police Department.

The incident happened on the same day as Penn State's outdoor hockey game at Beaver Stadium. No other information about the incident was immediately released.

Penn State lost 5-4 in overtime to Michigan State on Jan. 31 in the outdoor game. McKenna played in the contest, scoring a goal in the second period. Outdoor hockey had never been played at Beaver Stadium before. Officials said 74,575 attended the game.

McKenna, 18, left the Canadian Hockey League to enroll at Penn State in 2025. He is regarded as a generational talent and has been projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft for the last couple of years.

Penn State is set to play at Michigan on Friday. McKenna's status for the game was not immediately known.

The 18-year-old hockey star from Whitehorse, Yukon, already has NHL ties. He is a cousin by marriage to Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in 2023's draft.