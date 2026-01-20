Outdoor rink at Beaver Stadium ready for Penn State's hockey games next weekend

Beaver Stadium is ready for some outdoor hockey as Penn State's men's and women's teams are playing games at the historic football venue next weekend.

Photos of the setup were shared on social media showing the rink that has been built on the playing surface at Beaver Stadium ahead of Saturday's games.

Penn State University's men's and women's hockey teams are playing outdoor games at Beaver Stadium next weekend. Beaver Stadium / X

Outdoor hockey has never been played at Beaver Stadium, which opened in 1960.

On Friday, January 30, Penn State's women's team will host Robert Morris. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. with admission to the game being free of charge.

Penn State's women's team (21-4) is ranked No. 4 in the nation currently.

On Saturday, January 31, Penn State's men's team will host two-time defending NCAA champion Michigan State. Puck drop for the men's game is also set for 1 p.m. and tickets to the game can be purchased online.

Penn State's men's team (16-6) are ranked No. 8 in the nation and freshman left winger Gavin McKenna is listed as the No. 1 prospect for the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft.

McKenna has six goals and 18 assists this season in 20 games played for Penn State.