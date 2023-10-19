Gas service restored to about two-thirds of Beaver County residents without it since Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Gas service has been restored to about two-thirds of the 4,000 people in Beaver County who have been without it since Sunday, Columbia Gas said in an update on Thursday.

Columbia Gas has been restoring service to customers in and around Baden, Conway, Economy, Freedom and small sections of Brighton Heights and Rochester. Crews shut off gas meters at every home and business after shutting down service on Sunday.

Crews have been going back into neighborhoods to purge gas lines, restore service and go into each home to make sure it's safe. Columbia Gas spokesperson Lee Gierczynski told KDKA-TV earlier this week that crews will do safety checks and relight appliances to make sure service is working.

Gierczynski has said technicians found an issue with natural gas introduced into the system by a third-party upstream gas supplier. He said it's possible a pocket of air got into the system, but the cause is under investigation.

Columbia Gas is using a phased approach to restore natural gas service. Customers are grouped into one of the phases based on the scope and complexity of the service restorations in their areas.

"Safety continues to be our top priority as Columbia Gas service technicians work to complete service restorations, so we ask customers for their patience and understanding as we work our way through the process," the company said in its latest update.

Columbia Gas said some customers may see their service restored sooner than others.