Columbia Gas temporarily halts service for nearly 4,000 Pittsburgh-area residents

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,000 Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania customers in and around the Baden, Conway, Economy and Freedom communities in Beaver County are temporarily without natural gas service.

Columbia Gas has shut down service "as a safety precaution after technicians identified an issue with natural gas introduced into the system by a third-party upstream gas supplier," according to a company press release Sunday.

The shutdown and restoration of service are expected to take several days, the company added. Early reports from Columbia Gas indicate this issue was not intentionally caused by someone or something.

A full list of streets affected by the outage can be found here.

Columbia Gas technicians are in the process of turning off all gas meters in the affected area. Once that has been completed, crews will restore the flow of natural gas into the system and will go door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances.

For customers not home during the service restoration process, door hangers will be left at their homes informing them of the outage and requesting they call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 for a service technician to be dispatched to restore service to their homes.