Gas prices reach record high in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new record high for gas prices in Pittsburgh was set on Tuesday.

The average price for a gallon of regular shot up by nearly a nickel overnight to $4.36, which is 16 cents higher than the national average. Drivers said they're tired of seeing prices go up.

"I just work part-time now, so most of my money is going to gas more than anything," said Sandy Snyder, of Washington County.

It doesn't appear to be letting up anytime soon.

"All the trends are gearing up for prices to continue rising. So, it's good to know that now so you can make those changes and make sure you know there's enough room in your budget," AAA East Central spokesperson Jim Garrity said.

He said many factors come into play, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is driving up prices since Russia is one of the world's largest crude oil producers. It's also due to China, a large consumer of oil, being on lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

In addition to that, AAA said this is also the time of year when more people start hitting the roads to travel and summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce, starts hitting the markets.

Dionne Jackson said prices are high enough that she might have to re-think her summer travel plans.

"I got a lot of grandkids so they come first. With the prices so high, can't really do that much with them, have to do a lot locally," Jackson said.

However, the price of gas isn't stopping Haley Batchelder from making the cross-country move from Massachusetts to Colorado. But she said she's penny-pinching along the way.

"We are staying at friends' houses overnight and eating cheaper food, carrying snacks with us to go," Batchelder said on Tuesday.

AAA suggests you start planning ahead now so you can budget accordingly. Airline ticket prices are also being impacted, AAA says.