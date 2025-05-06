Gas expert provides optimism regarding future Pittsburgh area gas prices

A gas expert is providing optimism for the Pittsburgh area regarding the future of gas prices. Prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in 30 states, driven by OPEC boosting its output and oil prices falling to $56 a barrel.

"In fact, OPEC, over the weekend, announced that in June, they'll be increasing production by even more than expected, 400,000 barrels a day, and more oil on the market generally means lower prices," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.

De Haan added that the oil refineries have just about finished up their annual winter maintenance, which always keeps gas supplies lower and prices higher.

"But, with refinery maintenance set to wrap up, I do think that we'll start to see gas prices going lower. In fact, the national average could, in the weeks ahead, fall below the $3 a gallon mark."

How much could Pittsburgh be paying for gas this summer

If everything goes well, Pittsburgh residents could expect to see gas prices of $3.30 to $3.40 a gallon in the summer, according to De Haan.

Despite Ohio, West Virginia and Philadelphia having stations under $3 a gallon, Pittsburgh is not geographically located in an ideal spot between the ends of two major pipelines. There's less gasoline flowing into the region.

For those taking a road trip, it's looking like a great time to fill up outside of Pittsburgh.

Prices should be declining in the weeks ahead. This summer could be the most affordable summer to hit the road since the summer of 2021, when there weren't many people traveling during the pandemic.