Watch CBS News
Local News

Garage nearly collapses in Washington County after car slams into a home

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SPEERS BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - In Washington County, a scary scene caused part of a garage to collapse after a vehicle slammed into a home. 

It unfolded around 7:30 p.m. in Speers Borough near Charleroi at the home on Arlington Avenue. 

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a car on its side. 

They were then able to pull the car away while supporting the home. 

A neighbor told KDKA this is the second time this home has been hit. They added that it's most likely due to the fact that the home sits on a very sharp corner. 

As a result of the crash, more than 130 West Penn Power customers are without power as a result of the crash. 

It's unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA on air and online for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 8:13 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.