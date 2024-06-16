Garage nearly collapses in Washington County after car slams into a home

SPEERS BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - In Washington County, a scary scene caused part of a garage to collapse after a vehicle slammed into a home.

It unfolded around 7:30 p.m. in Speers Borough near Charleroi at the home on Arlington Avenue.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a car on its side.

They were then able to pull the car away while supporting the home.

A neighbor told KDKA this is the second time this home has been hit. They added that it's most likely due to the fact that the home sits on a very sharp corner.

As a result of the crash, more than 130 West Penn Power customers are without power as a result of the crash.

It's unknown if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA on air and online for the latest.